Cody Alan Boggs, 28, Wamego, was injured in a Sunday crash on K-99 Highway at the intersection of Paw Paw Creek Rd., according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The crash occurred at 10:54 a.m.
According to the report, Boggs, who was driving a 2015 Ford Escape, hit the rear of a 2013 Peterbilt truck driven by Christopher Landeth, Holdenville, Okla.
The tractor trailer was southbound and had slowed down to an almost complete stop due to zero visibility caused by a controlled burn, the report said. Boggs' was also southbound and he hit the rear of the Peterbilt.
Boggs was transported to Wamego Health Center with suspected serious injury, according to the report. Landreth was uninjured and his semi and trailer were not damaged and driveable.
Both men were wearing seatbelts.
