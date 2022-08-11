A Wamego man was killed and four other people were injured yesterday in a three car accident on Highway 24 east of town, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The accident occurred at 5:33 p.m. a quarter-mile west of Airport Rd.
According to the KHP, Randy L. Tinkel, 37, driving a 2013 Ford F250, was eastbound and stopped in the lane waiting to make a left turn. Megan K. Schindler, 34, St. Marys, driving a 2007 Ford Edge, was slowing coming up behind Tinkel's truck. A 2015 Western Semi, driven by Mark E. Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, struck both vehicles from behind.
Schindler's car came to rest on its side north of the roadway and Tinkel's truck came to rest on its roof on the south side. The semi ended up in a field, also on the south side.
Randy Tinkel was killed, the report said. Jillian Tinkel, 36, and two children Krew Tinkel, 2, and Korbin Tinkel, 7, passengers in his vehicle, were injured and transported to Wamego Health Center and Childrens Mercy in Kansas City, Mo., respectively. According to the report, Randy Tinkel was not wearing a seatbelt.
The KHP also reported Schindler was transported to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka with suspected serious injuries and Stanwix did not appear injured.
A Gofundme account has been established for the Tinkel family.
