Wamego's mask mandate is set to expire on April 10.
The Wamego City Commissioners made the ruling at tonight's meeting but put a resolution in place encouraging mask wearing in large groups.
See the full story in the April 15 Times.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 12:40 am
