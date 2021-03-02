WAMEGO, March 2 -- The Wamego City Commission voted 3-2 to extend the mask mandate until April 10 at tonight's meeting. Commissioners Cliff Baughman and Bill Ditto were opposed.
Also at the meeting, it was announced Steve Land would be leaving his position as Wamego Health Center Administrator and returning to patient care.
See the full story in the March 11, Times.
