Wamego City Mayor Bill Ditto announced his resignation at tonight's meeting. He indicated his desire to share the position with Commissioner Cliff Baughman, having both been up for election at the same time. Ditto will stay on the commission as a commissioner.
The commission voted to name Baughman as the new mayor.
See the full story in the May 27 Times.
