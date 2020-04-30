April 30 -- Two Wamego men were involved in an injury accident on K-13 in Pottawatomie County this morning, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol report.
The report said Delbert Henson, 47, was riding his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on a curve at mile marker 3.3. Alex White, 24, was driving a 2008 Peterbuilt semi with trailer northbound at the same location.
According to the report, the motorcycle traveled left of center, and White made an evasive maneuver to the east shoulder. The motorcycle hit the driver's side fuel tank, as well as the second and third tires on the second and third axle of the trailer. Henson and the motorcycle came to rest on the west shoulder; White and the semi came to a rest on the east shoulder and roadway.
Henson was transported to KU Medical Center with a suspected serious injury. He was not wearing a helmet. White was not injured and he was wearing a seatbelt.
