WAMEGO, Aug. 13, 2020 -- The Wamego Police Department is investigating the report of shots fired early this morning in the 600 block of Maple Street.
According to a press release, after receiving 911 calls at approximately 11:11 a.m., officers responded to the area to investigate and located several bullet casings in the street. The officers searched for any injured persons, but no one was found to be injured nor was there any damage found to homes in the area.
The Wamego P.D. is looking for a white car leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wamego PD at 785-456-9553.
