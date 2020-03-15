In special meetings held Sunday afternoon, both the Rock Creek and Wamego boards of education voted for short-term school closings. Rock Creek will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Wamego will be closed the entire week.
Wamego
The USD 320, Wamego, board met at 1 p.m. to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 virus and school closings. “The big question is who can close schools?” said Superintendent Tim Winter. “The answer is twofold. We have some local control, we can choose to close school. We can also be directed to be closed from the president, governor, local or state health departments. We're working closely with Lisa Kenworthy (Pott. Co. Health Department director) and the state Department of Education. Everyone is working together trying to follow proper protocol and do what's best for our kids.”
If the school district is ordered to close by any entity Winter identified, it can submit a request for a waiver of the legally required minimum number of hours and days the school must be in session. If the school district decides that independently, it would be required to make up all lost time by June 30, 2020.
“Counties around us have closed school,” he acknowledged. “To cut to the chase, it's my recommendation to the board we close for a week. We have some snow days we can use, and we can assess where we are in the process. Lisa is here, and she said she supports that and will do what she can to help us access all federal funds.”
Kenworthy also spoke to the board.
“Based on the guidance I have to follow, KDHE's guidance which is from the CDC, it's to not close the school. (But) if there is a confirmed positive, and there is no confirmed positive in our county, that's when I'd step in as the Pottawatomie County Health Officer and say you'd have to close. Without that happening, it's not my decision solely.”
She added the reason KDHE isn't recommending closure because, “and this is hard to understand, the best place for those kids to be is in school. Someone starts to develop a fever or the other symptoms, we know where they are. If school is called off, and they are out in the community, we don't know where they went and can spread it all over. That's why the guidance is the way it is.”
Kenworthy also noted, things could change at any time. “They are having conferences at 1 p.m., what I say right now could change in 30 minutes.”
Winter also said the district had received a letter from Drs. Dane Ditto and Curtis Wolfe, supporting a 14 day shut-down. “The goal of this type of closure would be to reduce exposure of those individuals in our community that are highly vulnerable, including our aged, comorbid, pregnant, special needs population and immunosuppressed patients,” the doctors wrote.
The board members, while supportive of closing, had some concerns – especially regarding feeding students and classified employees.
“My biggest concern is food insecurity for our kids,” said Sheryl Wohler, board member. “There are a number of kids and families in this community. But if we don't meet the requirements, will the district foot the bill for that?”
“We will need to justify the need and rationale for closing and be at the mercy of someone making the decision,” Winter replied. “Right now, we're looking at a week. If we have to foot the bill for a week, it's the right thing to do.”
Winter confirmed after the meeting that the district will provide student meals. They will be provided free to all students, 18 and under, from 11 a.m. To 1 p.m. at the “railroad depot” in the city park.
Board Member Claudia McAlister was concerned about the hourly workers (classified staff). “Will they be treated the same way as if it were a 'snow day' next week?” she asked. “I don't want to leave them in limbo. I think this is the right thing, but it's hard for them too.”
Under the current policy, hourly staff can take a vacation day or personal day for the first two snow days. After the third, they can use sick leave. “We've already had three,” Winter said. “So they may use sick leave. But we need to discuss it. There may be a better plan or situation. Legislation is being discussed federally right now that might have aid. We'll find out how that works, it might automatically make a change and pay staff for that time off.”
Winter also noted to the board, a week off would give staff time to work on possible on-line opportunities.
In addition to the week of closure, Winter also recommended all activities or gatherings outside of the school days be postponed indefinitely. “We can make that decision further down the road.”
The board will hold its regular meeting on Monday evening, but will most likely meet later that week as well.
“We will make the decision a lot sooner than Sunday, the day before,” said Cory Meyer, board president. “Thursday or Friday. I think that's helpful for the community and parents.”
Bruce Coleman threw his support behind the superintendent and his fellow board members, noting, “It's not an easy decision to be up here and decide, but the reason I ran was to be sure the students got what they needed. I feel closing schools, at least for a week, for this virus either show its head or show its not going to show its head is the right thing to do for the kids.”
He then proceeded to move the schools be closed for the week, to include activities and athletics until further noticed. The board passed the motion unanimously.
Rock Creek
USD 323, Rock Creek, met at noon to discuss its course of action regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Superintendent Kevin Logan stated that both KSDE and KDHE have held that the most appropriate response for schools at this point is to stay in session, he noted that some nearby health departments have made recommendations against that advice, resulting in many area schools closing their doors for the next couple weeks.
With that being said, Logan then made the recommendation that Rock Creek cancel school and all school related activities Monday through Wednesday to allow time to work out how they will adhere to recommended guidelines such as implementing the six foot rule, addressing cleaning concerns, and other logistical issues. He noted there are approximately nine unused “snow days” in this year's calendar.
Logan went on to say that his “gut” tells him that there will likely be direction from state agencies to close for a longer period, and that he expects to know more before the end of the three-day time line.
If Rock Creek is forced into a long term shut down, new areas of concern will arise. The board discussed several of these issues and will continue to develop plans as more information becomes known.
If schools were to close long term, the fate of hourly employees would need to be determined, as well as how the closure will affect teacher contracts.
Additionally, Logan stated that virtual or distance learning is not currently an option for Rock Creek. If a long-term closure were to occur, a lot of planning would have to go into how to deliver instruction, as well as how to support those students with special needs. Logan also pointed out that if teachers were employed to deliver distance education, they would need child-care, and sending children to a care facility would be no different than sending students to school.
The board expects to know more by tomorrow night at its regular board meeting, where they can further evaluate and plan.
Editor's Note: This is a rapidly changing situation. Several hours after the USD 320 and 323 meetings, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson put out a strong recommendation that “those schools currently coming off spring break, suspend operations for the week of March 16-20. Closing all schools during this same period of time provides Kansas officials the time needed to finalize a comprehensive plan for how to address COVID-19. It is critical we all follow a coordinated response to this situation.”
