Wamego, July 28, 2020 – USD 320, Wamego, schools will open the first week of September.
The board made the decision at a special meeting held tonight.
Transition day for sixth and ninth grade students will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, with the first through fifth grades and 10th through 12 grades beginning the following day.
Kindergarten parent-teacher conferences will be held Sept. 2, 3, and 4, with preschoolers and kindergartners starting school Sept. 8.
“This allows us three full weeks for planning,” said Superintendent Tim Winter in presenting the calendar to the board. “We are gong to move to a competency based model and teachers and building leaders need time to review. We also need time to make sure we have all safety preventions in our buildings – partitions, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer, etc.”
The calendar change will also shift the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week back to student contact days.
Winter also presented the two options families will have for returning to school – Option 1, which is full on-site learning, and Option 2, remote learning.
“These are choices we give families to make,” he said, “but we hope to get as many kids in our buildings as we safely can.”
There were caveats for the remote learning.
“I think it's really important that parents understand if they pick remote learning it will be much more extensive that what took place for continuous learning (in the spring),” said Amy Flinn, West Elementary principal. “There will be a full six hour day and it's important everyone knows that. Whether it's just a few families or a full on massive outbreak and all goes on line, it will not look like continuous learning.”
Enrollment, which is expected to be available on Aug. 3, will have an opportunity for families to choose an option. Attached to this article is the plan as presented to the board, with the added "Contingency Plan: Hybrid Learning".
The teachers and administrators are working on a detailed handbook which would cover how remote learning will look and that will be presented to the board at the Aug. 10 budget meeting. That would give board members a week to review the handbook prior to approval at the Aug. 17 regular meeting.
Editor's Note: This story will be updated Wednesday with more details on competency based learning and the reopening plan.
