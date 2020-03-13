Washburn Tech will remain open, continues to monitor COVID-19 situation
Topeka, Kan. – Washburn Tech continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will hold classes, as scheduled, at this time. This decision was made after close consultation with our school district partners who are the source of half of the students at Washburn Tech. The plan differs from Washburn University’s response because of the different populations involved as well as the nature of the coursework offered.
We are continuing every precaution to protect the health and safety of our students, instructors, staff and community and will adjust should circumstances change.
