Washburn University adopts temporary academic rules
Topeka, Kan. – Earlier today, Washburn University announced to students and faculty that it is adopting temporary changes to academic rules to ease the move to remote learning.
In an email, Vice President of Academic Affairs JuliAnn Mazachek said that the university understands “…the disruption the COVID-19 crisis has caused and know it has been a challenge to students.”
As a result, Mazachek said, students will have the option to switch their grades from a letter grade to a pass/fail option. That option will remain open until the very end of the semester in May. Students will have to seek permission to switch to a pass/fail option for courses in their major.
In addition, the date to withdraw from a course has also been extended from the normal deadline in early April.
“There is no doubt this has been a stressful time for all—students, faculty, and staff—and Washburn and its people have once again come together to do what is needed to make the best of a difficult situation,” Mazachek said. “We believe these temporary policies will help relieve some of the anxiety many students may be feeling.”
The policies are effective for undergraduates at the Washburn University campus. A separate policy is being developed for Washburn Tech.
A full listing of the temporary academic changes is available on the website at:
