WAMEGO, Nov. 3 -- Wamego High School will move into a Hybrid learning environment, announced Principal Kale Katt in an email to students and families sent this afternoon.
“Due to an increase in positive Covid-19 cases, close-contact quarantines, and illnesses, Wamego High School will be moving to a Hybrid learning environment,” he wrote.
In a subsequent email, Superintendent Tim Winter noted, "This decision was not taken lightly and it only applies to the high school as dictated by increasing COVID numbers specifically at WHS. Our goal is this will be a move we make for the next three weeks, and following Thanksgiving Break, we will have all students back on site in the traditional learning model. "
According to Katt, Wednesday and Thursday are preparation days for the staff to make the transition. Students will not have school. Friday, Nov. 6, will be an all-block, remote day where students will be checking in to each of their classes via Zoom.
On Monday, Nov. 9, students will be split into two groups (by family/last name) and will attend school on-site twice a week and remotely three times per week.
“At this time, we are planning to continue with this Hybrid model until Thanksgiving break and return to on-site learning on Monday, Nov. 30," Katt said.
Current remote learners through Edgenuity will not be affected.
Winter said transportation and and food services will not change for Pre-K to eighth grade. Food service will provide meals to high school students to be picked up at the district kitchen the rest of this week from 11:30 to 12:30.
This is a breaking story and additional information will be added as it develops.
