MANHATTAN – Kansas State University will host field days in Kingman and Sumner counties on May 12 to highlight the latest research, variety, and production information on winter canola.
According to K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm, the field days are an opportunity to see winter canola variety trials and producers’ fields. He said experimental and new varieties will be on display, and information will be shared about K-State’s hybrid parent line development program.
With harvest season approaching, harvest management options will also be discussed. Producers will have opportunities to get their questions answered about making winter canola a viable rotation option in Kansas.
“We’ve had another interesting production year, most notably with the onset of drought conditions,” Stamm said. “It was evident as the crop entered reproductive stages that lack of moisture is the leading concern. Hopefully more favorable spring weather will position the crop for a good harvest.”
- The first field day will be held in Kingman County south of Norwich at 11 a.m. From the KS-2 and SE 150th Avenue intersection, drive north and take a left on SE 160th Street. The plots are ¼ mile west on the south side of the road.
- The second field day will be held in Sumner County northwest of Caldwell at 3 p.m. From the KS-44 and S. Milan Rd. intersection, turn south and drive 1 ¼ miles. The plots are on the east side of the road.
Sandwiches will be provided at the Kingman County site. Please RSVP by May 11 to Kallie Turner at kalliet@ksu.edu or by calling the K-State Research and Extension office in Kingman, 620-532-5131.
More information also is available from Stamm at 785-532-3871, or mjstamm@ksu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.