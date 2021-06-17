MANHATTAN, KS — June 17, 2021 — Junior League of the Flint Hills announced they are hosting a New Member Informational Social on June 28th from 6:30-7:30 on the patio at Public Hall in Aggieville. This event will be an opportunity to learn about the Junior League organization, meet current members and hear about the impactful projects they participate in around the area. All women living in the Flint Hills vicinity (including Geary, Riley, and Pottawatomie Counties) are invited to join the cause in an effort to better the community through volunteer projects.
This local nonprofit organization is designed for all women interested in fostering their personal growth and professional development.
“Becoming a member of the Junior League of the Flint Hills means joining women dedicated to bettering their community, themselves and each other.” says Stefani Schrader, JLFH 2020-21 President. “We bring together women with different backgrounds, skill sets and interests to accomplish our mission.”
“Our members identify as employees, bosses, mothers, partners, daughters, friends and many other titles. That is why we offer volunteer opportunities with flexible time commitments, so members can help in a way that works for them.” says Schrader. “Our goal is to create a unique space where women can make lifelong friends, grow their leadership skills, learn about the pressing issues in our community and give back.”
“We believe that the empowerment of women is a necessary requirement to create positive, lasting societal change.” says Schrader. “Strong leaders make strong communities. Junior League members receive hands-on training and experience through mentoring and leadership skill development.”
Much like the rest of the world during this past year, the Junior League of the Flint Hills projects were affected by COVID-19. But thanks to the flexibility and talents of the members, they quickly adjusted to service during a pandemic, refusing to let it stop them from being active with voluntarism in the community.
Members leading the annual Adopt a Family program quickly rethought how the program could continue safely while benefiting as many community members as possible. Working with the USD 383 FIT Closet and K-State Baseball, the
Adopt a Family team created a strategy to electronically take information and coordinated a “drive-through” donation drop-off and pick-up system. This led to over 130 community donors aiding over 140 families, including nearly 400 children who were gifted with surprises for the holiday season. The hard work and commitment of these women truly made a difference in this difficult year for families.
Additionally, JLFH unveiled a new Book Giveaway Program at Wamego’s Tulip Festival this year. This helped extend both their literacy efforts and recognition within the community by handing out 420 children’s books and bookmarks to eager readers.
ABOUT JUNIOR LEAGUE OF THE FLINT HILLS — The Junior League of the Flint Hills is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Be part of a global impact as part of the Association of Junior Leagues International and join women all around the world as catalysts for lasting community change. Visit AJLI.org to see how far the League’s reach spreads. For more information visit www.JLFLINTHILLS.org
The event page is located here: jlflinthills.org/events/new-member-informational-social CLICK HERE to download photos and logos for press use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.