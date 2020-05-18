WAMEGO, May 18 - The Wamego Police Department (WPD) made an arrest in connection with a pursuit last night, according to Police Chief Mike Baker.
At 9:26 p.m., the WPD received calls of a silver car driving in a reckless manner, Baker said. At 9:29, police officers located the vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Lilac and attempted to stop the vehicle several times.
As the driver failed to stop, a pursuit ensued from Wamego to St. George, where the vehicle left the roadway, ending up in a creek near Military Trail Road and Chapman Road, Baker said.
He added Wamego PD lost sight of the vehicle prior to the crash.
In the meantime, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PTSO) received a call from a nearby residence, reporting the crash and deputies also responded. Offices from the PTSO and WPD then located the suspect vehicle in the creek, Baker said. The occupants had fled the vehicle prior to the officers' arrival.
Baker said during the investigation of the incident, which is still underway, the suspects were identified and one was arrested. Baker said the public is in no danger and more information will be released.
In addition to the Wamego Police Department and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and St. George Police assisted in the search for the suspects.
