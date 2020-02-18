Next Medicare Basics Slated for Manhattan Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Are you on Medicare and have questions about your benefits? Are you getting close to getting Medicare and want trustworthy easy-to-understand information from a real person?
People with Medicare can get free, unbiased answers to their Medicare questions and learn about Medicare options from an experienced certified Medicare benefits counselor at the next Medicare Basics. This Answers for Older Kansans (AOK) program will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at The Flint Hills Center, 401 Houston St, in Manhattan, Kansas.
The presentation is sponsored by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA). Those wishing to reserve their place should call 1-800-432-2703 or 776-9294 or go to ncfhaaa.com. There is no cost for participants; voluntary contributions are gratefully accepted.
"Medicare is very important for older Kansans and people living with disabilities--and it’s insurance—so there are lots of bureaucratic words and jargon that makes Medicare confusing to many," said Julie Govert Walter, NC-FH AAA Executive Director.
"Our Medicare Basics presentation is one of the best ways to get trustworthy, easy-to-understand information about Medicare and also get answers to questions that many Kansans have about their Medicare."
Karen Mayse, a veteran counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Counselors for Kansas (SHICK) with the NC-FH AAA is the presenter. Mayse has provided unbiased information as a SHICK Counselor for more than 10 years and helps people when they are considering Medicare plan choices. This session helps people new to Medicare get the information they need to successfully enroll in Medicare.
Mayse and other SHICK Counselors with the NC-FH AAA answer questions about Medicare Parts A & B and also help people understand supplement insurance options or appeal a bill. They also help people who are having difficulties affording medications get help with drug manufacturers and government programs that help pay for needed prescriptions and insurance.
Medicare benefits counselingis provided through a partnership between the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) and the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS).
For more information about SHICK counseling call the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (NC-FH AAA) at (800) 432-2703 or go to www.ncfhaaa.com.
