NuPenny’s Last Stand
“It is unclear how many NuPenny Toy Stands there actually were in the United States, or if in fact there ever were more than one. The first (known) sighting of a NuPenny Toy Store in modern times was in the town of Waterville, Maine in 2009, but it was last seen in a field in 2016, near Towanda Kansas. Little has been heard or seen of the small, itinerant store since that time. But that could change this year, as troubled times gradually ease. Summer is here on the Great Plains, people are tentatively beginning, or considering the prospect of moving about again. And with the warm south winds come the possibility of NuPenny setting its wandering sail- and Volland, nestled in the Flint Hills soul of Kansas, is just the type of place one might expect to see it reappear.” Randy Regier, Artist randyregier.com
Born in Nebraska, Randy Regier spent his youth in Oregon and became a professional autobodyman and painter. Eventually he and his family left so he could pursue and obtain higher education, a BFA in Sculpture at Kansas State University and an MFA in Studio Arts and Theory at Maine College of Art. Regier says, “My entire life has been spent in the company of toys, cars and tools, but my mind has always wandered toward literature and questions about purpose and aesthetics.” In 2014, Regier was one of three Kansas artists selected for “State of The Art: Discovering American Art Now,” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas. His studio is now centered in Kansas City, Kansas.
Deep Roots II (Expanded and in Person)
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County was originally created by local residents of Wabaunsee County as a companion to the traveling Smithsonian exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America, which was presented at The Volland Store during the Spring of 2021. Deep Roots appeared mostly online during the Smithsonian’s presence at Volland, due to limited floor space in the gallery. The Volland Store is delighted to announce that the original exhibit is assuming a new life, with expanded content, in the gallery of The Volland Store.
Wabaunsee County has a strong commitment to its heritage, ranching culture, and small-town lifestyle. The exhibit explores the deep roots that provide the foundation for growth into the future. It tells stories of local citizens who enrich the community through volunteerism, innovative industry, or safeguarding heritage sites. In their own words they bear witness to a sense of place they hold dear.
Both exhibitions will open on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Refreshments. Free admission.
The Volland Store opened in 1913 in the little railroad community of Volland and quickly became the social and cultural center of the surrounding ranching community. Today the former general store has been repurposed as an art gallery and event center and serves once more as a gathering place for the community both near and far. Located in a scenic valley in the Flint Hills, The Volland Store is an award-winning space with good art and friendly conversation.
