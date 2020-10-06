Ada Louise Whitten
Ada Louise Whitten, 85, of Wamego, Kansas, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Wamego Health Center. She was a long-time member of the area.
Ada was born on May 11, 1935, in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, the daughter of Ellsworth and Ada Thorn Alden. She attended local schools and graduated from High School in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She then received an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts from Highland Community College in Kansas.
Ada worked as a librarian. She was an assistant librarian for the Wamego Public Library and then worked until her retirement from Hale Library on Kansas State University. She was a member of the Wamego Senior Center, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Kansas State Grange and Carbondale Grange; she joined the Grange at the age of 14 and had continuous membership. When her children were young, she was active in the Girl Scouts. Ada was also a member of the Red Hat Society. Ada loved to read and she loved nature. She enjoyed taking pictures as she took walks and went on outings.
Ada married Donald K. Whitten on September 13, 1964, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He survives at their home.
Ada is also survived by her daughters, Ada “Skippy” Singleton (Larry), Newton, North Carolina, and Donna Jean Leinweber, Topeka; her grandchildren, Thomas Singleton (Krystal), Southport, North Carolina, Kirstie Gibbons (Sean), Topeka, and Emily Leinweber, Topeka; her great-grandchildren, Kayley and Felicity Singleton, Levi Leinweber, Piper, Logan, and Gavin Gibbons, her brother, Robert Alden (Alice), Churubusco, New York, brother-in-law, Ronald Edwards (Rita), Bolivar, Missouri, and sister-in-law, Corrine Ragan, Colorado Springs, Colorado; her very close friend, Peggy Leonard and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, a younger brother, Charles Alden and a granddaughter, Meaghan Leinweber.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Reverend Dr. Tony Mattia will be officiating. Burial will follow at Wabaunsee Township Cemetery. Ada will lie-in-state on Thursday, beginning at 3:00 pm, at the mortuary, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Good Samaritan Society – Wamego, and those may be sent in care of the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
