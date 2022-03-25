Al Dobson, Manhattan, Passed away February 28th. Survivors are his wife Annmarie, Children, Lonnie Kevin, Marc, Jennmarie, 12 grandchildren, 3 siblings, Virgil, Tommy, Sandy.
Memorial service will be April 4th, 1:30 P.M. Frank Anneberg Park, in Manhattan.
Condolences and memorial may be mailed to: PO Box 1604, Manhattan KS 66505
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.