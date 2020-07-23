Alice Marie Michaelis
Alice Marie Michaelis, 98, of Paxico, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Center in Wamego. Alice was a long-time member of the community.
Alice was born on October 16, 1921, in Fenton, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Alvira Patterson Rasmussen. During the depression they moved to Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Ruhl-Hartman High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
Alice worked at the GM plant during the Korean War where they built jet airplanes. She then worked as a clerk for Allis-Chalmers and Simmons Mattress Company. After her retirement she moved to Paxico and worked for a USDA survey service.
Alice married Sam Roberts and they were later divorced. They had two children, Buddy and Georgia. She then married Alvin Michaelis on December 27, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. They had a son, Bob. Alvin preceded her in death on July 2, 1995.
Alice and Alvin enjoyed many family vacations fishing in Minnesota. Alice fondly signed her name on cards as “Old Grandma” a title she was very proud of. She will always be remembered as having ice cream available for anyone that came by, and always had various baked goods (springerle cookies, chocolate Christmas Balls and other varieties galore). She loved her Sudoku and crossword puzzles, and her Wednesday quilting meetings. Alice loved sports, especially Kansas State and always had front row seats at all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s games. Alice had a great love for her family and her faith.
Alice was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a member of the church’s altar sodality.
Alice is survived by her son; Bob Michaelis (Carol), Paxico; her grandchildren, Allison, Ryan, Tracy, Shannan, Carrie, Clint, Rex, Becky, Bradley, Tom and Jasen; her thirty-three great-grandchildren, her six great-great grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Garnet Roberts. Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, her parents; her children, Buddy Roberts and Georgia Silvey; her brothers, Jim Rasmussen and George Rasmussen; and grandchildren, Gregory Roberts and Bill Roberts.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury, north of Paxico. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8: 00 pm, Friday, at the Church. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to: Sacred Heart Church and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Gentry Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
