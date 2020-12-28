Amanda Jo Hendricks, 35, of St. George, KS passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
On December 3, 1985, Amanda was born to Dwight and Joyce (Brunkow) York in Wamego, KS. She graduated Wamego High School in 2004 and attended Highland Community College and Manhattan Area Technical College. Amanda worked as a Paraprofessional Educator for the St. George Grade School for 10 years. She was united in marriage with Todd Michael Hendricks on September 17, 2011 at the Westview Community Church in Manhattan, KS. He survives of the home.
She loved spending time with her girls and enjoyed riding and being around horses, as well as doing various arts and crafts projects to gift to her friends and family.
Amanda is also survived by her parents of Wamego, two daughters, Brooklyn and Skylar Hendricks, St. George, KS; four brothers, David (Kelley) York, St. George, KS, Matthew York, Wamego, KS, Larry (Rachelle) York, Belvue, KS, and Steven (Robin) York, Silver Lake, KS; one grandfather, Cleo Brunkow, Wamego, KS; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dudley & Gladys York, and Jean Brunkow as well as a cousin, Colleen McCarter.
Private family services will be held at a later date at the St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Brooklyn and Skylar Hendricks Education Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
