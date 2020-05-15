Amy “Lucille” Mize
Amy “Lucille” Mize, 101, of Wamego, KS passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.
On November 6, 1918, Lucille, was born to John Burton and Amy “Winnifred” (Dennis) Thompson in Onaga, KS. She graduated from Maple Hill High School in 1936. Lucille started working as a store clerk for Trivett’s IGA followed by Dick’s Thriftway in Wamego before finishing her career as a librarian at the Wamego Library, where she spent several decades donating her services. She was united in marriage with Theodore “Bud” Mize, Sr. on July 23, 1937 in Seneca, KS. He preceded her in death on June 5, 1979.
Lucille enjoyed spending most of her time helping children. She spent hundreds of hours teaching them through Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and working with them at the library. She was an avid sewer, reader and loved baking. She was known for her snicker doodles and always made a birthday cake
for her friends, colleagues and children she worked with. Lucille also donated much of her time working at the Columbian Theatre. She was a member of the Belvue United Methodist Church for 60 years and was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son, Ted Mize (Letty), Topeka, KS; a granddaughter, Kathy King (Brad), Topeka, KS; and two grandsons, Kyle King and Brandon Branscom.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings, Nellie Newlin, Maxine Wilkomm, Mae Duncan, Sylvester Thompson, and Ray Thompson.
Private family services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Wamego City Cemetery. Lucille will Lie-In-State from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21 st at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to go towards the Belvue United Methodist Church and the Wamego Public Library, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
