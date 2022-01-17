Ance “Pete’’ Hatfield, Jr. (77) of Wamego passed away at home early Thursday Morning, January 13th 2022. Pete was born in Beech Creek, West Virginia on March 30th 1944 to Anse Hatfield Sr. and Nancy Jane Cisco. He was the youngest of 19 children. He was raised in the Appalachian Mountains hunting, trapping, fishing and helping grow his family’s food. Pete moved to Wamego with his sister Julie Blankley and her family, when he was 16 years old. He married Donna Couch on March 7th 1964 she survives of the home. Together they had two children Timothy Hatfield (Lori) and Cindy Hatfield. Pete also has 3 grandchildren Jesse Hatfield, Rachel Mace (Nathan) and Chance Pittman and two great grandchildren Jaxson and Maddyn.
Everyone knows Pete as an incredibly hard working man, he was a welder at Caterpillar for 39 years and in any spare time he had was either spent hunting, fishing, trapping or in his garden. Pete was a man of few words but many talents.
In lieu of a service we will be holding a private family ceremony at a later date. Cremation arrangements by Midwest Cremation Society in Topeka.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.