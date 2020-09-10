Anna Lea Roediger
Anna Lea Roediger, 92, formerly of Mayetta, KS passed away due to complications from COVID-19 on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Aldersgate Village, Topeka, KS.
Anna Lea was born Dec 9, 1927, in Wakefield, KS. She graduated from Longford High School in 1945 and moved to Mayetta the following year with her parents and sister Jacque. In the early 1960’s, Anna Lea served as an American Red Cross “Gray Lady,” a program which provided additional support to healthcare workers in hospitals and other facilities. As a Gray Lady, she assisted school nurses at the elementary school for English-speaking children in Soesterberg, Holland. Anna Lea retired from the Farmers Home Administration in Topeka, Kansas. Anna Lea was a 50-year member of the Mayetta Chapter of the Eastern Star.
Anna Lea was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Doris (Adams) Roediger of Mayetta, and husband, Maj. Carl Wright, of Tucson, AZ. Survivors include sons Charles Forster of Oregon, and Les (Sally) Roediger of Mayetta; daughters Kathy Kyser of Hutchinson, and Aleah (Mike) Mahan of Paxico; sister, Jacque Hegemann of Hoyt; 9 grandchildren, Amanda (Bill) Mansfield, Dylan (Sandy) Hill, Sarah (Avery) Frantzen, Jeff Kyser, Mike (Danielle) Kyser, Erin (Chad) Harris, Kara (Chris) Love, and step-grandson Michael (Jana) Mahan, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held. Inurnment will be in the Mayetta Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Anna Lea’s memory may be sent to Shooting Star Equine Rescue, 10527 SW Indian Hills, Wakarusa, KS, 66546; or to the Topeka Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 8350, Topeka, KS 66608. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements
