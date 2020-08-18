Anthony Lynn Hinch
Anthony Lynn Hinch, 61, of Alma, KS, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital of Topeka.
He was born June 27, 1959 in Rush Springs, OK, the son of Logan Lee and Robbie Nell (Briscoe) Hinch. Anthony attended Rush Springs schools, graduating from high school there. He worked for Ford Motor Company manufacturing seats for several years and then worked at a chemical plant in McPherson, KS as a machine operator for many years. He married Monica Rae Hamilton on October 18, 2008 in Wamego, KS. She survives of the home.
Anthony loved to spend time with his grandkids and family. He spent much of his time having fun working on cars with his son Josh. He was a big University of Oklahoma fan and didn’t miss an OU Sooners football game on television. Antony was also active in his church, serving as a door greater for many years at Crestview Christian Church in Manhattan.
His survivors include, his wife Monica of Alma, KS; three sons: Brad Hinch (Sarah), Apache, OK, Kyle Hinch (Stormie), Cache, OK, Josh Hinch (fiancé`- Maggie Schuetz) of Alma, KS; one daughter, Becky Furman (Luke), Council Grove, KS; one step-son, Jerry Howe, Council Grove, KS; two brothers, Alan Hinch, Houston, TX, Logan Hinch of Tuttle, OK; and his grandchildren: Presley, Faith, Grace, Vintage, Logan, Killian, Dax, and Bentley. Both of his parents preceded him in death.
Visitation will be at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Anthony will lie in-state Thursday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Friday, August 21 st at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Devin Wendt officiating. Due to Covid- 19, wearing face masks to protect those who come to pay respects to Anthony and is family are required.
Memorial contributions for Anthony may be made to his name, with a designation made at a later date by the family, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
