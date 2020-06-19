Antoinette (Toni) Marie Novelly,
Antoinette (Toni) Marie Novelly, aged 99, died peacefully on July 18, 2020 at her home at Oakley Place in Rossville. She was the first child born to Antone and Marie (Eckert Wingate) Weixelman on February 5, 1921 at their farm north of Louisville, Kansas. She attended the Broderick grade school (formerly located at the intersection of Broderick and Marten roads) and graduated high school in 1938 at St. Joseph’s in Flush, Kansas and received her diploma in nursing from St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1940.
Her nursing led to her being commissioned as a Naval Officer during World War II and she was stationed at the US Naval Hospital in Norman, Oklahoma. Following the war, she continued her nursing career in Tulsa where she met Walter (Walt) Orlando Novelly. They married at St. Joseph Church, Flush, Kansas on January 28, 1950. Toni and Walt raised six children, starting in Tulsa and later moving to San Antonio in 1965 and then suburban Houston in 1974. Toni enjoyed sewing, baking and gardening. Walt pre-deceased Toni in 2014.
Toni is survived by son Gregory (Lisa) Novelly, of Colorado Springs; daughter Maria (Jonathon) Shapiro and grandchildren Matthew and Amy Shapiro, of Stockport, England; daughter Nancy (Gerald) Naumann, of Boerne TX, and granddaughter Christy (Guy) Earle and their two children, of Corinth TX; granddaughter Michelle (Kurt) Johnson, and their two sons, of San Antonio, and grandson Richard (Alexandra) Naumann and their three children, of Sandy Hook, CT; son Nicholas (Denise) Novelly, St. Marys, KS and granddaughter Anastasia Novelly of Dallas, TX, grandson Trent (Kimberly) Novelly and their two sons of Pittsburg, PA, grandsons Antone and Austin Novelly, and granddaughters Eileen and Lucia Novelly of St Marys KS; son Paul (Amy) Novelli and granddaughters Jacquelyn and Isabella Novelli of Granbury TX; youngest sister Bernadine Weixelman of Blytheville, Arkansas; youngest brother James Thomas (Jill) Weixelman, of Wamego, KS; and sister-in-law Diane Weixelman, of Ft. Collins, CO.
Toni was also pre-deceased by her parents, son Thomas Novelly, older half-sister Victoria (Albinus) Zoeller, older half-brother George (Betty) Wingate, younger brothers Louis (Cleo) Weixelman, Paul (Virginia & Gloria) Weixelman, Dennis (Marie) Weixelman, and Donald (Diane) Weixelman and younger sisters Rita (Eddie) Meinhardt, Dorothy (Pete) Ebert, and Cecelia (George) Muckenthaler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stewart Funeral Home, Wamego, Kansas. Requiem Mass will be 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Assumption Chapel at St. Mary’s Academy & College in St. Marys, Kansas. Toni will lie-in- state from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Stewart Funeral Home. Reception of the body will occur on Monday at Assumption Chapel at 5:20 p.m., followed by rosary. Immediately following the rosary, the family will be accepting friends at Nicholas Novelly’s residence in St. Marys. Interment, following the Requiem Mass, will be at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in St. Marys.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caring Community Foundation for the St. Mary’s Academy Teacher’s Fund and left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 40, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
