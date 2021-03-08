Arleen Ellen (Pierson) Meyer, 87, of Alma, Kansas, passed away on March 4, 2021 at Stormont-Vail Hospital after a short bout with pneumonia. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family who loved her very much.
Arleen was born on May 2, 1933 in Dwight, Kansas, the youngest daughter of Anna E. (Swenson) Pierson and Arthur E. Pierson.
She graduated from Dwight Rural High School in 1951. She then attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas where she graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She obtained her Kansas Teacher’s Certificate in 1953. She later went on and obtained her master’s degree from Emporia State Teachers College in 1969.
In December 1962, she married Warren Meyer and moved to Alma, Kansas where they made their home on a farm just outside of town. She joined St John Lutheran Church in Alma, where, up until her death, she was very active part of church life.
She taught at several elementary schools in Wabaunsee and Pottawatomie Counties including schools at Alma, Zeandale and Wamego. She was a member of Alpha Theta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma teaching sorority and very much enjoyed her activities with that group.
After she retired from teaching, she spent much of her time designing and making beautiful quilts and being part of the quilters group who quilted together at the Wabaunsee County Historical Museum in Alma. She hand-quilted and repaired quilts for professional quilting instructor, Eleanor Burns. She also volunteered with the local schools to help children with their reading and math skills.
Arleen is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Meyer, her parents, her siblings, Raymond V. Pierson, Robert Pierson, Earl Pierson, Anna Grace Pierson Bowman and Alice M. Pierson Euler and her niece Beverly Ann Bowman Wahlers.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Kathy Cox (Chris) of Alma, Kansas, Sharon Euler (Doug Armstrong) of Gladstone, Missouri, Stephen Euler (Diane) of Dwight, Kansas, Tom Bowman (Kathleen) of Wakefield, Kansas, Marsha Yocam of St. John, Kansas and Martin Pierson (Gloria) of Aurora, Nebraska, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, Kansas. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Arleen will lie-in-state on Tuesday, March 9, 20201, beginning at 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wabaunsee Country Historical Society, St John Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran School, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 48, Wamego, Kansas 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
