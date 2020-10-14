Arvid Floyd Manges
Arvid Floyd Manges, 78, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, October 12, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, Kansas. He was a life-long resident of the area.
Floyd was born on December 6, 1941, in rural Frankfort, Kansas, the son of David and Annie Heath Manges. He attended local schools and graduated from Westmoreland High School. Floyd then joined the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War. He served as an electrician repairing the catapults on the aircraft carrier USS Hancock.
Floyd was a meat cutter and worked for several grocery stores in Topeka, Manhattan and Westmoreland. He owned the Manges Grocery Store in Westmoreland from 1985 until 1991. He cut meat at Ray’s Apple Market for many years and retired from there in 2014.
Floyd was a member of the local VFW and the Meat Cutter’s Union, and Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce. He also enjoyed square dancing and belonged to the Westy Squares. He also belonged to a bowling league, and enjoyed playing cards, and was a member of the parish council at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. His two passions were hunting and woodworking. He was known for being able to build anything out of wood from decks to clocks and much more.
Floyd married Natha Sutton on February 8, 1964, in Alameda, California. She survives at their home. Early in their marriage, Floyd and Natha took in her younger three siblings to add to their growing family.
Floyd is also survived by his children; Peggy Manges (Anthony Jones), Nashville, Tennessee, Timothy Manges (Liesa), Silver Lake, and Brenda Panovic (Radovan), Junction City; his grandchildren, Ashley McDaris, Katriya Manges, and Harrison Heike; his brothers, Bill Manges, Riley and Frank Manges (Joy), Olsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Lloyd Manges; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Stanley Sutton, Frances Sutton, John Sutton and Mary Wilson, and a granddaughter, Lauralai Panovic.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic in Blaine, Kansas. Father Anthony Chendumallli will be the Celebrant. Floyd will lie-in-state beginning at 4:00 pm, Thursday, at the church hall, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. There will be a Celebration of Life at 7:00. They suggest memorial contributions to St. Columbkille’s Church Renovation Fund and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home in Wheaton. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
