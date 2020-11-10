Barbara D. Beebe Riniker Bradley, 80, Wakarusa, KS, died November 7, 2020 at Stormont Vail Health surrounded by her children.
She was a homemaker and also worked as a paper carrier with her late husband Dan.
She had various jobs over the years.
She was born March 11, 1940 at Wamego to Earl and Alice Beebe
She graduated from Wamego High School in 1958
She was also a resident of Wamego until 1981, she married Dan Bradley in May of 1982 and they made
their home in Wakarusa.
Dan proceed her in death on December 31, 2006
Also preceding her in death was her first husband Robert Riniker on July 15, 1981
They were married on July 6, 1958 and had two children Gerald (Jerry) and Janet.
Also preceding her in death are her parents Earl and Alice Beebe.
Survivors include her children, her son Jerry (Stephanie) Riniker and daughter Janet Riniker.
Her Grandchildren Heather Riniker and Melanie (Joshua) Reed
Her great-grandchild Jaxon Reed
Her sister Wanda McGinnis and brother in-law Michael, their children Craig (Sonya) McGinnis, their children Nicholas Spady and Autumn Spady.
Ryan (Jackie) McGinnis. Their children Conner McGinnis and Austin McGinnis
Services to be decided at a later date
