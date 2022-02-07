Barbara LaVange Sester, 69, of Wamego, Kansas, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan. She was a long-time resident of the area.
Barb was born June 7, 1952, in Kansas City Missouri, the daughter of Robert L and Norma Jean (Draffen) Corn. She attended local grade school and graduated in 1970 from Raytown High School, in Raytown, Missouri.
Barb worked various housekeeping and retail jobs over the years. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling.
Barb married James Joseph (Jimmy) Sester on April 15, 1983. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2021.
Barb is survived by her son, Robert Smith and his wife, Tara, of rural Alma; her sister, Paula Thorne and her husband, Michael, Raytown, Missouri; and her sister-in-law, Betty Tessendorf (Clifford), Belvue; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Barb was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Jo Sester, and her parents.
No formal services are planned. Barb’s remains will be inurned in Wamego City Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com. Please, feel free to plant a tree in Barb’s memory.
