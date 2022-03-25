Barry Eugene Pierce, 60, of Wamego, Kansas, died Wednesday, March 23, 22022. Funeral services were held March 29, 2022, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
