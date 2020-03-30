Benjamin Joseph “BJ” Eichem, Jr.
Benjamin Joseph “BJ” Eichem, Jr. 78, of Wamego, KS passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS.
On January 7, 1942, BJ was born to Benjamin Joseph and Lydia Elizabeth (Strimple) Eichem, Sr. at their home near Belvue, KS. BJ attended Wamego High School and graduated in 1960. He would receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Kansas State University and his Master’s Degree from Emporia State University. He started out as a coach and teacher in Maple Hill from 1965-1968 before becoming a Junior High School Science Teacher and athletic coach in Wamego from 1968-1978. He also served on the Wamego USD 320 Board of Education for 16 years and was elected as Director, President Elect, President and Past President of the Kansas Association of School Boards in Topeka, KS. After teaching, BJ worked for Keating & Associates in Manhattan as an insurance agent for 35 years. He was united in marriage with Dalene LaFollette on June 1, 1968 at the Congregational Church in Manhattan. She survives of the home.
BJ was known for his infectious smile and having a kind and compassionate soul. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading, and dancing with Dalene. He also enjoyed announcing at the Manhattan Raceway for a number of years and belonged to the Manhattan Timing Association. BJ was a founding member of the Wamego Jaycees. He was a member of the Wells Creek Church before becoming a member of the Wamego First Presbyterian Church where he served two terms as an Elder. He also represented the church in the Presbytery of Northern Kansas. BJ enjoyed carpentry and built the home that his family lived in for over forty years together. Hunter Safety was an important part of BJ’s life as well. BJ became a Charter Instructor for the Kansas Hunter Education Program from 1973 until his passing. He also served as a Wamego Library board member.
He is also survived by two children, Chris Eichem (Amy), and Angie DeLapp, both of Wamego, KS; three brothers, Bob (Becky), Thornton, CO, John (Janice), Wamego, KS, and Jerry (Deborah), Paxico, KS; one sister-in-law, Jan Carl (Chuck), Cuyahoga Falls, OH; four grandchildren, Gabe DeLapp, Ft. Bragg, NC, Sophia DeLapp, Tallahassee, FL, Luke DeLapp, Fairhope, AL, and Dustin Delehanty (Ashley), Manhattan, KS; one great-grandson, Brooks Delehanty, Manhattan, KS; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Private Graveside Service will be held at the Wamego City Cemetery on April 11, 2020. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Wamego Public Library or the First Presbyterian Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
