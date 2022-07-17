Bernard R Mayer, 88, of Westmoreland, died July 11, 2022, at Wellsprings of Westmoreland in Kansas.
Bernard was born on the family farm southwest of Westmoreland Kansas on January 8, 1934, the son of Ed and Junia (Kanode) Mayer. He graduated from the Jenkin Rural Grade School and the Westmoreland Rural High School in 1951. After working for local contractors, he served in the U.S. Army from October 1953 to October 1955.
On November 13, 1955, he married Mary F. Rollenhagen at the Westmoreland Methodist Church.
In January 1956, he started at Kansas State and received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering on June 1959, then started his career at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Il.
During his early years at Caterpillar, he conducted Service Training Schools for dealer personnel in Peoria, Il, Denver, Colorado, Atlanta, Georgia, and Spokane, Washington. He then spent 2 years in New Orleans, La, as the first Caterpillar Dealer Engine Field Service Representative, then returned to Morton, Il and worked at the Caterpillar General Office.
At the end of 1969 the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland where they lived for 5 years as he worked in Caterpillar’s COSA Service Engineering. He worked with Caterpillar dealers in most European countries, South Africa and the Middle East. He returned to Peoria, Il in 1975 and worked in Caterpillar Service Engineering until retiring in 1989.
He moved to Manhattan, Kansas in 1991 and back to Westmoreland, Kansas in 1997 to be close to family. Living in Westmoreland, he was active in the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, Westy BBQ, Pride, and a board member for the Westy Care Home, and the Rock Creek Valley Historical Museum. Bernard applied and was awarded a grant to have a walking trail built that runs from the Oregon Trail Park on Highway 99 and goes all the way into the town of Westmoreland, concluding at the Rock Creek Historical Society Museum.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Donald and Robert. Survivors include his wife Mary, daughter Renee (Jim) Heath of Westmoreland, Lori (Joe) Harroun of Bloomington, Il, 5 grandchildren, Jason (Janette) Heath, Levi Heath, Hayley Harroun, Nate Harroun, and Steven Harroun, 3 great grandchildren, Skylar Heath, Coleman Heath, and Rylee Heath.
While living in Morton, IL Bernard planned and oversaw the building of 3 homes. Once retiring to Kansas, he planned and built two more houses in Manhattan and Westmoreland, KS. His other lifelong hobby was restoring antique cars. At last count his collection included 5 cars.
A private graveside service will be held at Westmoreland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wellsprings Care Home of Westmoreland, KS, and Accord Hospice of Manhattan, KS.
The family would like to thank Wellsprings of Westmoreland, KS, and Accord Hospice of Manhattan, KS for the care they gave Bernard.
Campanella-Stewarts of Wamego, KS is handling arrangements. To view Bernard’s online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.campanellastewart.com.
