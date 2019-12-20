Berneta Ruth Scott
Berneta Ruth Scott, 88, passed away Dec. 18, 2019 in Manhattan, KS. She was born Nov. 29, 1931 the daughter of Roland and Ethel (Good) Chartier. Berneta was born and raised in Clyde, Kansas. She was the salutatorian for the Clyde High School class of 1949.
Berneta married Hal Blair Scott on May 15, 1952. She was a farm wife and they made their home in Oak Hill community. Later, they made their home in Manhattan. Berneta worked in banking for many years, first at Bennington State Bank and later at Landmark Bank in Manhattan. She also worked other jobs at ALCO, as a school bus driver, hostess for Village Inn and many other small jobs during her lifetime. Berneta was a 4-H leader and an elder at the Oakhill Presbyterian Church. Her interests included sewing, cooking, playing cards and especially spending time with family and friends. No one was a stranger due to her kind and generous spirit. Hal preceded her in death on May 29, 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, James and infant sister Lucille.
Survivors include her children,Randall (Kay) Scott of Topeka, Anita (Ray) Fahrny of Manhattan, Rose Scott of Oak Hill, KS; Siblings, Richard Chartier of Clyde, Marilyn Weber of Prescott Valley, AZ, Kathy Moss of Lincoln, KS; Grandchildren, Amy (Toby) Hayse, Charlie (Suzy) Graham, Mitch Graham, Blair (Cody) Roedel and Alayna (Trenton) Colburn; and great grandchildren: Sterling Thomsen and Eleanor Roedel.
Funeral Services will beheldSaturday,Dec. 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church in Oak Hill, KS. The minister was Pastor Roxie Baer.
Memorials may be sent to River Valley 4-H or the Oak Hill Presbyterian Church
