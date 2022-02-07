Bernice Gudenkauf

Bernice “Bernie” Faye Gudenkauf, 87, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Bernice was born June 23, 1934, in Wabaunsee County, the daughter of Matt and Ruth Berroth Bohn. She moved to Califrornia when she was 18. She married Earl Lewis on February 4, 1955; he preceded her in death in 1969. After Earl’s passing, Bernie moved with her three children back to Kansas in 1970. She married Pete Gudenkauf on January 9, 1971; he preceded her in death in 1982. Bernice was a member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed dancing at the Moose with Pete, out of state trips, and planting flowers. Bernice loved her family especially all her grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by her children, Mark Lewis (Laurie Ann), Lori Jean Crowder (Terry), Diana Campbell, Jim Gudenkauf (Jaylene), Dennis Lewis (Chantelle), and Elizabeth Brock (Brent); grandchildren, Chris, Jessica, Jacob, Daniel, Layne, Rebecca and Lance; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alayna, Bryana and Logan; and siblings, Delbert Bohn (Maxine), Adella Parks, Judy Oppenlander and Larry Bohn. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Charles Bohn, Jean Mick and David Bohn.
Bernice will be cremated, and a graveside service will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care Hospice, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
