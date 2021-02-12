Betty Jean Bussart Clark passed away on February 7, 2021, in Farmington, NM. She was born July 16, 1925 in Beloit, KS, and was a lifelong resident of Wamego. She was the daughter of Charles and Julia Bussart, sister to Ernest, Erv, Val Bussart, and Marie Weixelman. All of which preceded her in death, and Patricia Myers of Topeka, KS. Internment will be February 15 in Farmington.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.