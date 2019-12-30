Betty Lorraine Malone
Betty Lorraine Malone, 89, died Dec. 29, 2019, at Wamego, Kansas.
She was born Mar. 11, 1930, at Coy, Oklahoma, the daughter of Floyd H. and Mamie Frances Bliss Brown. A longtime resident of Kingman, Kansas, previously of Coldwater, she was a retired dental technician.
Betty was a member of the Kingman Christian Church.
On Mar. 22, 1947, she married Floyd W. Malone at Ashland, Kansas; he died June 18, 1999. Survivors include son Jerry (Shirley), daughter Janis (Wade) Kerns, aunt Roberta (Lloyd) Malone; 7 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by brother Ernest Brown; and sister Doris Detwiler.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Kingman. Friends may call from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman.
