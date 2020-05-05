Boncilla Jean “Jeanie” Lowry
Boncilla Jean “Jeanie” Lowry, 74, of Wamego, KS passed away Saturday, May 2,
2020 at the Wellsprings of Westmoreland care home.
On February 1, 1946, Jeanie, was born to Dick and Bonnie Smith of Wamego. Jeanie grew up on a small farm north of town where she spent most of her time reading books. She attended elementary school in Louisville and graduated from Wamego High School with the class of 1964. After graduation Jeanie went on to attend Emporia State University, where she received her teaching degree. She would go on to have a 33-year teaching career; 31 within the USD 320 school District, most of which were teaching 3rd grade at Central Elementary. After retiring in 2001, Jeanie opened Granny J’s Daycare in her home, where she continued to look after and teach youngsters until the point that Alzheimer’s would no longer allow in 2015.
Jeanie married Alan Hill in August of 1968, having three children together and were later divorced. On December 24, 1986, she and Floyd Lowry were married in Westmoreland, Ks. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1991.
Jeanie was an avid reader, with her ability to speed read it was not uncommon for her to finish five or more books a week. She loved to cross stitch and usually had multiple pieces at varying levels of completion, but rest assured that if you were in her life, she was working on a cross stitch just for you.
She is survived by her brother Ric Smith (Joyce), Wamego, KS; three children, Lorren Hill (Jill), Wamego, KS, Michelle Kennedy (Jim), Wamego, KS, and Jeff Hill (Kim), Gardnerville, NV; seven grandchildren, Taylor Hill, Ashley Hill, Weston Hill, Madison Hill, Austin Kennedy, McKayla Kennedy and Jayden Shaw ; two nieces, Christine Oxner and Stephanie Smith; and one nephew, Scott Smith.
She is also preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Smith, in 2012 and her father, Dick Smith, earlier this year.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at the Wabaunsee Cemetery near Wabaunsee. Jeanie will Lie-In-State Friday, May 8th for the public to pay their respects from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to Wellsprings of Westmoreland, and may be left in the care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 6647. Condolences may also be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
