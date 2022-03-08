Bonita Sue “Bonnie” Bailey, age 80, of Manhattan, died February 18, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House.
She was born August 12, 1941, in Manhattan, the daughter of Robert D. and Mary Ellen (Shull) Swart.
Bonnie graduated from Manhattan High School in 1959.
She was married to Harold W. Bailey on September 15, 1971. Bonnie was a dedicated farm wife and was well-known as a wonderful cook.
Bonnie was past chair of the KS Electric Cooperatives Women’s Auxiliary Committee and enjoyed her years with her girls as a 4-H club and project leader. Family remained most important to her throughout her life.
Survivors include her husband Harold of the home; three daughters: Cheri Marstall and her husband Mike, Kari Cool and her husband Kent, and Janet Bailey all of Manhattan; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by one daughter Terri Kelso and by her parents.
Private family graveside services will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Saturday, March 19th, at the Deep Creek Community Center.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House or the Sedalia Community Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
