Bruce Lyman Winsor, 66, of Paxico, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022.
He was born October 23, 1955, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Lyman Earl “Doc” and Iona Louise (Seastrom) Winsor. He graduated from Highland Park High School.
Bruce was a lifelong rancher and also worked as a butcher – he retired from the latter.
Bruce married his first wife Sandra Schlup and had two children. Bruce remarried Denise Inman and raised three children together. Survivors include his siblings Joy, Brad and Bill; children, T. Winsor, Jessica Golden (Clint) of Wakarusa, KS, Tiffany Diel, Katie Williamson (Nick) of Kansas City, and Nicole Sylvester of Olathe, KS; and grandchildren Ava, Annabelle, Sophia, Miles, Theodore, Dalton, Dakota, Adan, Alexander, Jackson, Hendrix, and Isaac. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Barbara.
Bruce enjoyed the Flint Hills, horses, sunsets, music, comedy, good cooking, and skiing. In his early years he was a bow hunter. He liked conversing and connecting with people. He had a special and unique relationship with each of his kids. What he enjoyed the most was being at his ranch in the Flint Hills. He was “single, happy and free – living on the prairie.”
Bruce was cremated and his ashes will be scattered at his ranch privately. A memorial gathering will be held on April 23, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the Paxico Senior Center in Paxico, Kansas.
Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
