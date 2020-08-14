Buck Albert Lockwood
Buck Albert Lockwood, 61, of Wamego, Kansas died Sunday, August 9, 2020. A Celebration of Life 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. Full obituary www.campanellafuneral.com.
Updated: August 14, 2020 @ 8:38 pm
