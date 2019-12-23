Callea Mae Breiner
Callea Mae Breiner, 43, of Alma, Kansas, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at her home. She was a long time resident of the community.
Callea was born May 29, 1976, in Wheatland, Wyoming, the daughter of Robert "Bob" and Kayla McDiffett Dieball. She attended Woodrow Wilson elementary school and graduated from Manhattan High School. In high school she was on the gymnastics team and in the marching band. Callea attended Ft. Hays University and graduated as a Registered Nurse. She then received her Masters and Doctorate degrees in Nursing Practice also from Ft. Hays University.
Callea was an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse at the GI Consultants of Manhattan. She developed the Mariruth Thomas Ostomy support group of Manhattan Kansas. She also worked at urgent care for Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center, and an APRN for general surgery in Manhattan. Callea had also worked in Topeka for the Kansas Orthopaedic Group at Stormont-Vail and St. Francis Hospitals, and Salina Regional Hospital in Salina. She was a Level-V consultant with Rodan & Fields skin care.
Callea was a member of the international honor society of nursing, Sigma Theta Tau, was a member and served on the board of the National Hereford Women. Callea was a 12 year member of the Bonfire 4-H Club in Manhattan and a Happy Valley 4-H Leader, camp nurse at Rock Springs 4-H Camp, a National Dairy Goat Representative,WOCN and AORN member. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Alma.
Callea was a passionate runner and ran Marathons, Half Marathons and 5K races. She always ran with her dogs Zip and Tippy. She loved watching her sons show their cattle and pigs. Callea went on a couple of medical missions to Port-au-Prince in Haiti.
Callea married Chad Breiner on July 30, 2005, in Manhattan. He survives at their home. Callea is also survived by her sons; Karsten and Kasen Breiner, of the home; her parents Bob and Kayla Dieball, Manhattan; her mother and father-in-law, Dave and Diane Breiner; her paternal grandfather, Ray Dieball, Manhattan; her maternal grandmother, Mona Mae McDiffett Kniebel, Manhattan; brother, Cory Dieball (Sally) Little River; brothers-in-law, Clay Breiner (Kendra), Westmoreland and Ryan Breiner (Sharon), Pratt; and sister-in-law, Ashley Bohl (Eric), Ellsworth; and nieces and nephews, Taylor, Cole, Kennan, Beau, Rhett, Rylee, Quinn and Will. Callea was preceded in death by her grandfather Guy McDiffett and grandmother Betty Dieball and her aunt, Jennie Dieball.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Wabaunsee High School Gym. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Burial will follow at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Alma. The family will greet friends on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma, from 5 p.m. until 8 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Callea Mae Breiner Memorial Fund to be used for her son's education, and those may be sent in care of Campanella- Gentry Funeral Home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.