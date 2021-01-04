HAVENSVILLE- Carl Eugene “Gene” Sauvage, 92, of Havensville, KS, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Onaga Health and Rehab. He was born April 28, 1928 in Emmett, KS, the son of Carl Charles and Nellie “Mae” (Day) Sauvage.
Gene worked for highway maintenance at the State of Kansas; retiring after 36 years. He was also a farmer and stockman for most of his life.
He was a member of Havensville Christian Church, Havensville Lions Club and Havensville Historical Society.
Gene married Betty Jeanne Gibson on April 23, 1947 in Holton, KS; they celebrated 60 years of marriage, before she passed on January 11, 2007. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Greenmun in 2012; a granddaughter, Melissa J. Wright in 2012; a great-great-granddaughter, Lydia Ahlenstorf in 2018, and 2 brothers, Harvey P. Sauvage in 2017 and Bill Sauvage in 2018.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Saundra Simkins and Gloria VandeVelde (Ronald) both of Havensville, KS; a sister, Betty L. Myers of Havensville, KS; 8 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren.
Gene will lie in state Sunday afternoon, January 3, 2021 to Tuesday, January 5, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Emmett, KS. Family will meet at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Havensville Christian Church. Due to the critical situation we all are in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
