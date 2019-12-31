Carla Elaine Radmer
Carla Elaine Radmer, 58, of rural Wamego, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City.
Carla was born May 9, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Charles W. and Mary Lee (Coffey) Sutton. She attended grade school and high school in Maysville, Missouri. On May 27, 1978, Carla married Dr. Charles “Randy” Radmer in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Carla worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 20 years, mostly as a supervisor. Time with her family was always at the top of her list. She always enjoyed being with her family, especially with her grandchildren. Traveling to the beaches and to Branson, MO were also favorites for her. Carla was a breast cancer survivor since 2011. She was a very caring and warm person who enjoyed taking care of people and helping them.
Her survivors include her husband, Dr. Charles “Randy” Radmer of Wamego, KS; three daughters: Heidi Hamic and husband Billy of Wamego, KS, Dr. Megan Radmer of Wamego, KS, Katrina “Katie” Radmer of Manhattan, KS; three grandchildren: Blake, and Marilee Hamic, and Adalene Radmer. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Danny.
A funeral service for Carla will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Wamego. Mrs. Radmer will lie in-state beginning at 4:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, where the family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Helping Hands Humane Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Condolences may be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.