Carli Sue Rose
Carli Sue Rose, 18, of Paxico, KS, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Paxico. Carli was born Sept. 11, 2001 at Topeka. She worked as a CNA in the surrounding areas. Carli enjoyed watching and participating in sports with her family. She enjoyed collecting shoes and was an avid collector of Air Jordans. She was always quick witted and her smile would light up everything around her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edward Rose in 2007. She is survived by her grandparents, Patti E. Coker Lockhart and Michael Lockhart, of Paxico, two brothers, Robert M. Rose and Ryan E. Rose, both of Paxico, one sister, Jessica D. Rose, of Topeka, one nephew, Malachi Joe Patrick Rose, a niece, Tristan Evelyn Nicole Rose, both of Paxico, her mother, Carla J. Tucker, of Topeka, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended relatives.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church in Topeka. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Sunday, an hour before service at the Church. Burial will follow at Meriden Cemetery, Meriden, KS. Memorials requested to Kansas Suicide Prevention or to Grace Baptist Church in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com
