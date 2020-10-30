Carol Louise Lyle
Carol Louise Lyle of Ulysses, Kansas was accepted into God’s loving arms on October 26, 2020. She had just celebrated her 82nd birthday while residing at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas.
Carol was born October 22, 1938 to Leslie and Opal (Strode) Walker of Weskan, Kansas. She graduated from Weskan High School in 1956. She met Ewing Lyle and after attending 1 year at Fort Hays State University, they married on June 16, 1957. To this union 5 children were born –Penny, Daniel , Kevin, Lyn & Joan. She & Ewing later divorced.
Carol and Ewing moved to the family farm in Ulysses, KS. The family farm grew and developed with many innovative ideas, eventually leading to the creation of Sky Copters, an aerial helicopter service. This venture lead Carol on a different path in life. She earned her CDL and became the mix crew for Dan while he piloted the helicopter. Carol and Dan traveled to many different places and met many people who fondly referred to her as “Mom”. Carol’s sense of humor, humbleness and caring personality touched many lives from around the world.
Carol loved the Lord and enjoyed attending church at the First Baptist Church in Ulysses. She held her family very close to her heart and loved having family gatherings at the family farm. Another love was cooking. She was well known and appreciated for her chicken noodles, peanut clusters and cinnamon rolls and was more than willing to share with anyone that needed a little special attention. She loved to quilt which she found time for later in life. She finished her last quilt a few days before she passed
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters; Lorine Ansel and Doris Slaven, 2 children- Kevin and Joan. She is survived by Penny (Joe) Pucket - Independence, Missouri, Dan Lyle and Rhonda Stadel - Westmoreland, Kansas, Lyn (Darren) Day, Liberal, Kansas, Ralph Richter -Ulysses, Diane Dugan- Roy, Washington, 21 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, Paul Slaven of Dodge City, Kansas, Fran Reiss and Judy (Don) Okeson -Weskan, KS many nieces and nephews, and Carol’s special friend, Sy Hileman of Ulysses.
Funeral services will be at the First Baptist Church in Ulysses on November 6, 2020 at 2pm. Burial will follow at the Ulysses Cemetery. If attending, the family requests you follow the COVID guidelines for Grant County by wearing a mask & social distancing. Please do not attend if you have been exposed or are feeling sick. Both services will be streamed on the Ulysses First Baptist Church Facebook page.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to the following organizations:
Good Shepherd Hospice House, 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, Ks. 66503;
ALS Association (using this link: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-carol-lyle-memorial-page);
First Baptist Church of Ulysses, 220 N. Simpson St., Ulysses, KS 67880
Special gratitude goes to the amazing staff and volunteers at the Good Shepherd Hospice House for the care and encouragement Carol received during her stay.
