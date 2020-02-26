Carole Ann Moege
Carole Ann Moege, 77, of Alma, Kansas, died peacefully, February 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held February 21, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Complete information at www.campanellafuneral.com.
