Catherine “Sue” Swoyer
Catherine “Sue” Swoyer, 82, of Wamego, KS passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 in Flint, TX surrounded by family.
Sue was born on Dec. 12, 1937 to John and Addie “Lucille” (Kidd) Hudson in Fort Worth, TX. She graduated from Fort Worth Technical High School. After marrying Bernard Swoyer, Sue devoted herself to raising their four children and working on the family farm. She was also actively involved in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Boy Scouts of America, and 4H.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard.
Sue is survived by her four children, Donna Swoyer, Karen Rader (Randy), Steve Swoyer (Debbie), and Douglas Swoyer (Amy); eight grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren. She will be remembered most for being a loving mother and grandmother. She was happiest spending time surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Sue will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Flush, KS. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12th at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.