Chanel Kay Feyh, age 44, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Topeka, KS, following a long, hard-fought battle with Scleroderma and Lupus.
She was born on August 18, 1977, the daughter of Francis and Margaret Feyh. Chanel spent her childhood years in Alma, Kansas and following graduation, she enjoyed traveling and advocating for Auto-Immune Disorders across the United States. Chanel’s passion for a better life and answers to her medical condition took her to Georgia; New York; Seattle, Washington; Los Angeles, California; and Washington D.C.
Survivors include her parents, Francis and Margaret Feyh of Wamego, Kansas; three brothers: David (Debi) Feyh, D.J. Feyh and Kasey Feyh; five sisters: Kelly (Kelly) Ricke, Lori (Doug) Mannoni, Lisa (Tom) Ridder, Jovon Feyh, Kathleen (Colton) Hall; and 16 nieces and nephews.
According to Chanel’s wishes, cremation is planned, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined.
