Charles Hansford Given, 91, of Wamego, KS, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born August 8, 1929 to Joubert and Mary (Sleeth) Given in Dyer Route, West Virginia. Charles married Emily Patricia Rider November 11, 1953.
Charlie graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan with a degree in chemistry; he received a master’s degree in meteorology from the University of Michigan and a teaching degree from Washburn University. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel. Charlie taught math and chemistry for Manhattan High School for 15 years and was the first head coach of the MHS girls tennis team. He also served as head coach for the MHS boys tennis team and assistant coach for the girls track team. Charlie continued teaching throughout retirement as a docent for Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument and the Konza Prairie Biological Station.
Charlie enjoyed hiking, tennis, and music and was quick with a joke and to lend a helping hand. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his family and friends.
Charles is survived by his wife, Emily (“Pat”); daughter Donna Parks and husband Darrell of Manhattan; daughter Patricia Given Wentworth and husband Dean of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; granddaughter Sara Parks of Nacogdoches, Texas and granddaughter Susie Parks Schlup and husband Jason of Falls Church, Virginia. Charles is also survived by his sisters Susan Karickhoff and Rebecca Morris (Ray) and several nieces and nephews. Charles was predeceased by his sister Jean Gum-Goode.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Charlie’s name may be made to the Friends of Konza Prairie or MHS Girls Tennis. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
